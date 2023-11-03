BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $140,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in UDR were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

