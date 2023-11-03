BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

