BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $29,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Toast Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $16.82 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,421 shares of company stock worth $9,170,367. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

