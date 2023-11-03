BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

