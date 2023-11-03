BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evergy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.