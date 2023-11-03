BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

TSE CPX opened at C$38.75 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

