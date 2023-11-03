BMO Capital Markets Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $111.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

