BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

