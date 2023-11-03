Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $871.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $855.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

