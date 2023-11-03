Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $59.29

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $867.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

