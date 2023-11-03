Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $54.52

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

