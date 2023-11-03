Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $15.75

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

