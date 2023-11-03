Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $36.29

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

