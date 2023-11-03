Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

