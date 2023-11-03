Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.58

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 361104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

