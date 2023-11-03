Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT opened at $87.58 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

