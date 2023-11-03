Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.91.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Up 0.8 %

About Canada Goose

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.93.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.