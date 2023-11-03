CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

