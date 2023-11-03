CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

CF Industries stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

