CIBC Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.91.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Stock Up 0.8 %
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.