CIBC Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.91.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.8 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. The company has a market cap of C$737.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.