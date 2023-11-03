Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $510,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

