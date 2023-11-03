Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after buying an additional 565,226 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

