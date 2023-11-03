CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Susan Ann Stone Sells 8,521 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

