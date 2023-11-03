Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.86 million, a PE ratio of 125.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 822.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

