Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franky Minnifield Buys 2,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Franky Minnifield bought 192 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $6,599.04.

On Friday, September 22nd, Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTBI

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.