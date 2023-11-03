Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.52.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

