Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 25.7%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) were down 25.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 105,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Corsa Coal Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.30 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

