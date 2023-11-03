Credit Acceptance’s (CACC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.75.

CACC stock opened at $436.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 16.47. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 45.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,240 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

