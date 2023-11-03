Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

