Cwm LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

