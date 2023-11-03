Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

