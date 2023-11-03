Cwm LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.