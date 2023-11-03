Cwm LLC Buys 7,142 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.