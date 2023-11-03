Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

