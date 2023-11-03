Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

