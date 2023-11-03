Cwm LLC Has $866,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $258.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.90 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

