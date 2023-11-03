Cwm LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Our Latest Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.