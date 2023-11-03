Cwm LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 16,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

