Cwm LLC Purchases 440 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,319.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,257.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

