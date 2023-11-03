Cwm LLC Purchases 590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

CRWD opened at $182.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

