Cwm LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $17.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

