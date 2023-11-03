Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 104.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.02 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

