Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.