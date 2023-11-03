Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.83

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 26121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

