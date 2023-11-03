Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

