Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $348.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.66 and a 200-day moving average of $351.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.