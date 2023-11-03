Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $348.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.66 and a 200-day moving average of $351.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

