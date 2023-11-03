DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 480,645 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 190,242 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of KTF opened at $7.67 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

