Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

DLNG opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

