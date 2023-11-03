Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,421 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $344.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.04. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

