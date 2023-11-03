Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

